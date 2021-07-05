"That's the danger with Conor McGregor" - Dan Hardy explains how the people around the Irishman could 'indoctrinate' him negatively

Dan Hardy recently drew parallels between himself and Conor McGregor in the context of getting too full of themselves.

The former UFC fighter revealed that people around him a gave him a sense of false complacency after losing his welterweight title shot against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 111.

According to Dan Hardy, this could be the case for Conor McGregor going into his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in the main event at UFC 264.

Hardy believes that the people around McGregor are likely to be ingratiating owing to the economical benefits to be reaped from him. While previewing UFC 264, Dan Hardy told Submission Radio-

"And that’s the danger with (Conor) McGregor. Cause everybody around him is kissing his ass because he’s got $100 bills falling out of his pockets. Like everybody’s gonna be nice to him. Everyone’s gonna be complementary of him and tell him how good he is. And how unlucky he was in that last fight against (Dustin) Poirier because if he’d just landed that left hand, Poirier would have been starched again. You know, if you hear that rhetoric everyday, it doesn’t matter how realistic you are on yourself. You do become kind of ‘indoctrinated’ with your own self-worth. And that could be a danger in this fight as well."

Dan Hardy wonders if Conor McGregor's coaches are honest with him

With Conor McGregor being days away from a career-defining matchup, Dan Hardy pondered over the Irishman's training camp.

Hardy wasn't sure if any of McGregor's coaches or training partners could honestly point out a flaw in his preparation. Dan Hardy further told Submission Radio-

"I don’t know how honest his coaches are with him. I don’t know how honest his training partners are when they are sparring with him. You know, are they licking him up and letting him know where his gaps are. Or are they kind of coasting and letting him do his work so that they bring him back next week. So they get that 100-pound payday or whatever it is that he brings in sparring partners and pays them. Everything’s changed at this point for him. And whether he’s got somebody around him that can just look him in the eyes and go, ‘What are you doing? How do you expect to win this fight training like this’".

