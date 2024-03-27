"That's so disrespectful" - Fans stunned after host refers to UFC CEO Dana White as "Joe Rogan" mid-interview

Dana White was confused for Joe Rogan during a lengthy podcast taping recently.

The UFC figurehead was being interviewed by host Sage Steele, who briefly thought that the UFC CEO was, in fact, one of the UFC's commentators.

When asked by Steele what is Rogan's dream, White said:

"Did you just think I was Joe Rogan? She just called me f****** Joe Rogan. You thought I was f****** Joe Rogan [laughs]. I was bald before Joe was ever bald, ok. We just did a two-hour f****** podcast, I flew here from [Las] Vegas, and she thought she was interviewing Joe Rogan [laughs]."

Several X users responded to the footage that was shared via @HappyPunch and many reactions abounded. Some thought it was an egregious error, some saw the humor in it, and others felt the two combat sports figures did actually look similar.

@PrabhhSingh said:

"Fire her that's so disrespectful"

@RockTheHipHop stated:

"I mean they look the same"

@Jerry_AM1 quipped:

"lmaooooo. This is an instant classic"

Check out the clip of Dana White being confused for Joe Rogan below:

Dana White and his history with Joe Rogan

The anecdotal interactions between White and Rogan date back several years in a UFC context. White shed light on all of that when speaking to Games with Names podcast recently.

The 54-year-old was involved in the UFC purchase in 2001 with Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta. The promotion was in a very different place then in terms of financial status and prevalence, with White wanting to give the product a shot in the arm. Having Rogan helm things as the lead color commentator was what the new promotional figurehead thought would be a great idea to bolster the broadcast.

The Connecticut native knew Rogan from his hosting role in 'Fear Factor' but felt his tangible passion for mixed martial arts and localized familiarity with UFC broadcast work previously would work well. The company was hemorrhaging money at that point in time, with Rogan going as far as to do the first 12 or 13 shows for free, according to White himself.

The UFC has obviously gone on to be a global sports powerhouse, with White still prominently featured in the company and Rogan still calling major pay-per-view events. Their bond is so strong that White almost left the UFC after there was pushback on a Rogan racial slur controversy in 2022 to get him exiled from the UFC commentary desk.