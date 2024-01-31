"That’s my f*cking goat" - Fans react as Geoff Neal claps back at Ian Garry's warning ahead of UFC 299

Ian Garry's latest call out to Geoff Neal did not go as he expected. Fans have been roasting him for his call out, and now Neal himself has responded. The Irishman is set to fight 'Handz of Steel' at UFC 297 on Feb. 17. The fight is just a few weeks away, and both fighters are training hard in fight camp.

Garry took to Instagram recently to call out his opponent, saying that he was going to put him to the test. Neal responded to the video by mocking 'The Future', and proceeding to show him the middle finger.

Here's what the fans had to say about Neal's response:

"All the homies love Geoff Neal"

"That’s my f***ing goat"

"Lfg Neal. Humble Dude. Took the Shavkat Loss well and not putting up with Garry’s I mean MACHADO’S s**t"

"This might actually be the worst back and forth in MMA ever tbh"

"@handzofsteelmma PLEASE KNOCK HIM OUT"

"My boy Geoff. Go put that kid to bed!"

Ian Garry makes a bold prediction ahead of his fight against Geoff Neal

Ian Garry seems very confident in his ability to beat Geoff Neal when the pair face each other on Feb. 17. The Irishman will put his unbeaten record on the line against a fan favorite in Neal.

The American is looking to get back to winning ways after losing his last fight to Shavkat Rakhmonov. Ahead of their fight, Garry posted a TikTok video in which he said:

"Do you want to watch a man turn into a boy? Then watch Geoff Neal get his mouth punched in. And this, this isn't Geoff's fault. This isn't Geoff's fault, this is a beating because everyone's talking about me. And I'm gonna give a reason for people to talk. I'll give you a reason."

Take a look at the video Ian Garry uploaded on TikTok:

'The Future' has been on the receiving end of a lot of trolling lately, mainly because of the things he has said and done, like pulling out of UFC 296. He will look to silence the doubters on Feb. 17.