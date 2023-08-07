"That's f***ing illegal" - Photoshopped throwback of Dana White with a head full of hair turns into hilarious thread on MMA Twitter

Dana White is the public face of the UFC, serving as the promotion's president. Not only is he tasked with managing the fighters on the roster, he also shoulders the responsibility of braving media scrutiny regarding any and every decision the UFC makes, especially the promotion's most controversial ones.

To survive in such a role, White became a no-nonsense executive, who is even willing to butt heads with his own fighters, if the need arises. However, this has also made him the target and subject of countless memes.

Now, a tweet has poked fun at his baldness by posting Photoshopped pictures of him with hair.

The thread below the tweet is teeming with responses from fans posting their own Photoshopped pictures of Dana White with a full head of hair, many of them varying in style.

The reactions are plentiful, with one fan parroting one of the UFC president's most viral quotes:

"Thats f***** illegal"

Another fan, after posting a picture of White with an exposed bald spot, but still long blonde hair, said the following:

"What a time this was"

One fan's astonishment over the main picture was such that he likened it to a version of Dana White from an alternate universe:

"Dana in the multiverse if he lived in NYC instead of Boston"

One of the more sincere reactions came from a fan who remarked at how young the UFC president looks with a full head of hair:

"Look how much younger that makes Dana look though."

A collage of the fan reactions can be seen below:

How close is Dana White to Joe Rogan?

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and Dana White are well-known friends. But exactly how close is their friendship?

The former Fear Factor host once disclosed to Matt Serra, on episode 142 of The Joe Rogan Experience that his UFC contract includes a clause that allows him to leave the promotion if White does.

According to Rogan, he wouldn't want to work for anyone else.

The pair's friendship runs so deep that they have been spotted gambling together, with Rogan once recounting that the UFC president's success rate led to him being banned from a casino.