"That’s all he had to do the first time they fought" - Demetrious Johnson reacts to Alex Pereira’s knockout of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Demetrious Johnson shared his live reaction to Alex Pereira's victory at UFC 320. He pointed out that Pereira had to adopt a similar strategy in his first fight against Magomed Ankalaev.'Poatan' faced Ankalaev in an immediate rematch at UFC 320, where he successfully reclaimed the light heavyweight title by defeating the Dagestani fighter. Their first encounter took place at UFC 313 earlier this year, in which Ankalaev delivered a dominant performance and won by unanimous decision.In a live reaction video on his YouTube channel, Johnson remarked that Pereira could have approached their first fight in a similar manner.&quot;Take your time. Find your shots... Damn! That's all he had to do, guys. That's all he had to do the first time they fought. Like, I think a lot of people don't understand [that] when you force the fight to fight somebody, you just fight them and you see what happens. You see what unravels, right? But I truly felt that when he does that to people, they can't do anything.&quot;Check out Demetrious Johnson's reaction to Alex Pereira's win below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):Alex Pereira speaks his heart out following UFC 320 win against Magomed AnkalaevAlex Pereira's victory over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 has earned him the title of two-time light heavyweight champion. After his win, while in the locker room, Pereira expressed his gratitude towards his coaches and training partners for their support.In a video posted on his YouTube channel capturing the moment, 'Poatan' said:&quot;I apologize for some mistakes I must have made... If I did something wrong, I want to apologize. For me, it was all right. Nothing to get in the way. I think I did the right thing this time. I was doing things, maybe not 100% disciplined... I started doing the right job after the fight I lost. I've been correcting some things, as I said. We basically trained the same things, with some corrections, two or three more techniques. I'm very happy with everything. I'm very happy to have everyone here.&quot; [15:21 seconds into the video]