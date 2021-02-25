"That's all you got?" - Francis Ngannou eats heavy body shots with ease in latest training video

Francis Ngannou continues to entertain his Instagram fans with the body shot challenge. The UFC heavyweight recently posted a video to his account where he can be seen enduring heavy body punches without even flinching.

Ngannou is set to face Stipe Miocic in a rematch at UFC 260 on March 27th. The heavyweights previously fought each other in January of 2018, where Miocic went past Ngannou comfortably via unanimous decision.

In his latest training footage, Ngannou ate a flurry of body shots coming off the four-ounce MMA gloves. 'The Predator' stood firm against the heavy punches for 30 seconds while exclaiming, "Come on. That all you got? Come on," at his gym teammate.

You can watch the video below:

Francis Ngannou has gained a reputation of being one of the most intimidating fighters in the UFC, thanks to his sturdy physique. Although withstanding these body shots cannot be compared to the punches a fighter has to eat during a UFC fight, it goes without saying that Ngannou does possess the ability to withstand heavy body shots.

When Francis Ngannou did the body shot challenge with boxing superstar Ryan Garcia

In May last year, Francis Ngannou got boxer Ryan Garcia to try the body shot challenge with him. 'KingRy', being one of the best young boxers in the world, stung a padded-up Ngannou with a barrage of punches, but The Predator weathered the storm comfortably with ease.

Later in the year, Garcia proved how devastating his punches can be when he finished Luke Campbell with a vicious body shot.

Those @KingRyanG body shots are no joke...



Except maybe if you're a padded up Francis Ngannou 😅 (via @francis_ngannou) pic.twitter.com/RoDywti7sA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 3, 2021

Garcia was not the only combat sports athlete with whom Ngannou tried the body shot challenge. He recently did the same against No. 9 ranked UFC featherweight, Dan Ige.

My brother @Dynamitedan808 working on his body shots 😂 I believe in you 💪 #bodyshotchallenge pic.twitter.com/OXuyo3S3zQ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 30, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Ngannou will be able to deal with Stipe Miocic's body shots when the two lock horns next month. The heavyweight champion famously outpointed Daniel Cormier in a rematch at UFC 241 with thunderous body shots that turned the fight in his favor.