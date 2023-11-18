"That's why I'm such a big fan" - When Tito Ortiz's ex-girlfriend admitted to being 'obsessed' with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is the most high-profile fighter in mixed martial arts history. The Irishman entered the annals of all-time greats after knocking out José Aldo in 13 seconds to capture UFC featherweight gold and then completely outclassed Eddie Alvarez within two rounds to become the promotion's first-ever double champion.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that 'The Notorious' has legions of fans, one of whom is Jenna Jameson, the ex-girlfriend of former UFC champion Tito Ortiz. A snippet from an old interview has resurfaced, where she touches on what led to her initial attraction to Ortiz as well as an obsession with McGregor:

"I was a big Tito Ortiz fan. I just loved the whole idea of his craziness, of how he would really, like, talk smack and I have respect for that. That's why I'm such a big fan of Conor McGregor now. I'm obsessed with him."

At the height of his MMA career, Tito Ortiz was at the forefront of trash talk in the sport, famously sparking a heated rivalry with Ken Shamrock. Years later, Conor McGregor emerged as arguably the most vitriolic trash-talker the sport has ever seen, leading to countless feuds that took on deeply personal complexions.

Few will forget the Irishman's remarks during the lead-up to his UFC 229 bout with heated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as the trash talk he aimed at Dustin Poirier's wife ahead of his trilogy bout with 'The Diamond.' According to Jenna Jameson, both the Irishman and Tito Ortiz are cut from the same cloth.

The evolution of Conor McGregor's trash talk

Conor McGregor's trash talk has taken on a much darker tone than it used to. During the Irishman's featherweight days, a large chunk of his verbal lashings focused on his opponent's skills, as he was highly critical of fighters he believed didn't embody the true essence of martial arts.

While McGregor certainly took personal jabs, he was perhaps wittier and didn't rely on vitriol and shock value as much as he does now. After his lightweight debut, he began bringing up more personal aspects of his rivals' lives and started to conduct himself in a more angry manner.