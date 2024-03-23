"That's what Jan and Jiri both said" - Fans react to Jamahal Hill promising a KO finish over Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill confidently proclaimed his intent to secure a decisive victory over Alex Pereira at the highly anticipated UFC 300.

Hill is gearing up to challenge the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion in the headline bout of the landmark pay-per-view (PPV) event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent interview with Bodog Canada, 'Sweet Dreams' radiated confidence as he declared that the upcoming fight wouldn't need the judges' scorecards, clearly stating his intention to secure a knockout victory over Pereria.

However, Hill's intentions failed to fully connect with the fans, triggering a spectrum of reactions.

"He’s gonna feel the pain."

"Just building hype until he got left hook or low kick."

"That’s what Jan & Jiri both said. They were shooting takedowns in the first 25 seconds."

"TWo division champ is not a hype train."

"He'll be buying it when he wakes up from being knocked out."

Hill defeated Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283 last January to secure the vacant 205-pound title left behind by Jiri Prochazka due to an injury. However, the American relinquished the championship in July following a torn Achilles tendon sustained during a basketball game.

Following 'Poatan's' victory over former titleholder Jan Blachowicz in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, the UFC arranged a showdown between Pereira and Prochazka to crown the division's undisputed champion. The Brazilian continued his momentum by securing a second-round TKO win against 'Denisa' at UFC 295 in November 2023.

Josh Thomson suggests quick turnaround for Alex Pereira post-UFC 300 main event

Josh Thomson recently stated that Alex Pereira could swiftly return after the UFC 300 main event bout, thanks to specific provisions in his contract.

Last month, 'Poatan' revealed that he signed a new eight-fight contract with the promotion after confirming his UFC 300 bout. The former lightweight fighter anticipates that this prolonged contract might enable Pereira's comeback in the next (PPV) event, UFC 301, set for May 4 in Rio de Janeiro.

During a recent episode of his Weighing In Podcast with John McCarthy, Thomson said:

"I also heard that if Alex Pereira gets out of his UFC 300 fight with Jamahal Hill, he wants to be on that card [UFC 301]. Apparently, that was part of his contract negotiation. If he gets the win and he comes out healthy, he’s allowed to fight on that card. Yeah, that was part of, I guess, apparently, his agreement to fight on [UFC] 300."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:07:26):

Pereira has expressed his desire to exceed Ronda Rousey's record for the fastest championship comeback. Choosing to compete in Brazil would entail a brief 21-day interval following his title defense on April 13. Rousey holds the record with two title defenses accomplished in a mere 56 days.