"That's why he loves us, he's making money off us" - Paddy Pimblett's hilarious take on Dana White

Paddy Pimblett recently told Gary Neville that Dana White loves UFC fighters because they bring in the cash.

Pimblett and Molly McCann had a chat on The Overlap with the former Manchester United and England star while walking down the streets of Liverpool. Neville asked the duo if they loved UFC president Dana White. Here's how 'The Baddy' replied to the question:

"That's why he loves us, he is making money off us."

Watch Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann talk to Gary Neville:

Dana White and the UFC have profited massively from the recent surge of talented English fighters. Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen and Leon Edwards are some of the most notable stars on the UFC roster at the moment.

In terms of stardom, Pimblett is probably the most popular English fighter in the promotion. 'The Baddy' is a skilled martial artist who joined the UFC as a former two-division Cage Warriors champion. His larger-than-life personality has made fans gravitate towards the Liverpudlian.

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann return later this month at UFC London

The UFC is set to return to London for a second time this year on July 23. Both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann will be part of the card.

Pimblett will make his third appearance inside the UFC octagon as he takes on Jordan Leavitt in an enticing clash. 'The Baddy' is coming off a first-round submission win against Rodrigo Vargas and is currently 2-0 in the UFC.

As for McCann, she will take on Hannah Goldy at the O2 Arena. 'Meatball' scored a stunning spinning elbow knockout in her last fight against Luana Carolina. The 32-year-old will look to build on that performance in her next fight.

The UFC London card will be headlined by heavyweight Tom Aspinall, who will fight perennial contender Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall secured a quick first-round submission win against Alexander Volkov in his last fight. A performance of the same caliber might earn him a shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

Darren Till was supposed to face Jack Hermansson in the co-main event. However, 'The Gorilla' had to pull out due to an injury and Chris Curtis has stepped in as a replacement to take on 'The Joker' at the event.

