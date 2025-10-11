"That’s the matchup that needs to happen" - Ryan Garcia urges UFC to book Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira next

Ryan Garcia recently expressed his excitement about a potential matchup between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones.

'Poatan' is fresh off a victory over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 last weekend. Following that win, he stated his desire to move up to the heavyweight division. The statement caught the attention of many, including Garcia, who even proposed Jones as a possible opponent for Pereira.

In a post on X, Garcia wrote:

"Yes, let’s get Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira. That’s the matchup that needs to happen. BOOK IT"

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

Jones, who is a former UFC heavyweight champion, announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year. However, he has expressed a desire to make a comeback at the UFC White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026.

Daniel Cormier discusses potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira clash

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time (GOAT) in MMA. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is an emerging competitor who is approaching a similar status, according to many fans.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier shared his insights on a potential fight between Jones and Pereira. He emphasized that a victory over Jones could establish Pereira as the greatest of all time in MMA.

"Alex is 38 years old and probably thinking at this point, 'How do I go and make another statement that I am the guy?' Hell, if he went to beat Jon Jones at heavyweight, Alex Pereira, who's already considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, in the most expedited timeline I have ever seen, would literally cement himself to almost stand above everyone because he would have beaten a former UFC light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion, and a guy many consider as the greatest of all time." [4:17 seconds into the YouTube video]

