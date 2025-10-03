"That's a monster catch!" - Fans react as Paddy Pimblett catches 160-pound tuna

Paddy Pimblett appears to be having a hell of a time as he awaits his next UFC fight. The English was recently spotted enjoying a day of fishing in Monaco during which he netted a monster catch that would even make veteran anglers envious. Suffice it to say, 'The Baddy's' exploits at sea garnered much fanfare.

Pimblett joined the BlacktipH (an extreme finishing show) team and hooked a few smaller fish in his early casts before something large finally took the bait, putting the fishing line and the UFC lightweight's reeling skills to the test.

The team guided the MMA star through every step, helping him reel in a massive tuna. Once it was safely onboard, they estimated the catch weighed upwards of 160 pounds.

Check out Paddy Pimblett catching a massive fish below:

MMA fans had a lot to say about Pimblett's catch, prompting many to swarm social media, noting their thoughts and opinions.

@EJenkins72268 wrote:

"That's a monster catch! Paddy's living his best life. Makes me think of Kyle's point about how these fighters are building their own brands outside the octagon."

@pjthecasual commented:

"He'll be catching Ilia [Topuria's] right hand soon enough."

@PaulG1992 wrote:

"If that’s 160lb then I'm f**king superman."

@SiddharthNBA chimed in:

"Holy s**t, put fish in Dagestan for 3 years and you got a featherweight contender."

Check out a few more comments below:

Screenshots courtesy: @RedCorner_MMA on X

Pimblett is currently the No.7-ranked lightweight and was last seen in a TKO win over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April. Given his rivalry with Ilia Topuria and the pair's face-off at UFC 317, many believe he could next be in line for a title shot.

When Paddy Pimblett's weight cut had a former soccer star surprised

Paddy Pimblett is known for putting on weight out of fight camps, then dialing it in to tip the scales at 155 pounds whenever the UFC calls on him. A trend that has surprised many.

During a Pub Talk episode with former soccer stars Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour, Pimblett opened up about his love for food:

"I love my food. I'm terrible for fizzy drinks. So I love Cherry Coke and Coca-Cola. Like, I can drink like seven cans of Coca-Cola, and that's major calories. But in America, I got up to like 209 pounds. About 15 stone. Yeah, and when I'm fighting, I weigh in just under 11, I think." [30:33 minutes into the interview]

Brazil was visibly stunned when he heard 'The Baddy's' fight weight, leaving him looking at Parlour in surprise.

