"That’s one big Korean", "Buddy was hanging in with the champ" - Fans react to Alex Pereira sparring with Kim Hyeong-kyu

Reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is enjoying his time in South Korea. 'Poatan' recently shared a video on Instagram of himself sparring with Korean amateur boxer Hyeong-Kyu, sparking a reaction from numerous MMA fans, who rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts.

In the footage, the Korean boxer appeared to perform impressively against the champion.

Several fans started praising his boxing skills and grew curious about the identity of the Korean fighter. One fan wrote:

“Who’s the other fighter? Not bad at all.”

Another fan pointed out the difference in their boxing skills and commented:

“That guy is a pro boxer his punches are to take points Alex is a pro MMA fighter his punches are to hurt.”

One fan wrote:

"That’s one big Korean."

Another praised the Korean fighter and wrote:

“Buddy was hanging in with the champ respect."

The 37-year-old delivered a masterclass in striking at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr. in a back-and-forth war. Rountree Jr. was winning the fight in the first and second rounds, but ‘Poatan’ made a comeback in the third and fourth rounds, showcasing his striking skills and clinching the victory via KO/TKO.

Alex Pereira moves down in the pound-for-pound rankings but is still happy for Jon Jones, who takes his spot

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones share a good relationship. Following UFC 309, the UFC announced the updated pound-for-pound rankings, in which Jones secured Pereira's spot at No. 2, and Pereira moved down to third.

‘Bones’ secured a one-sided victory in the main event at UFC 309 against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Fans hoped that this performance would help Jones reclaim the No. 1 spot in the P4P rankings, knocking Islam Makhachev down.

But that didn’t happen, which left many fans and fighters disappointed with the ranking system. Many MMA enthusiasts expressed their frustration on social media, and even UFC CEO Dana White slammed the current system.

Recently, the reigning light-heavyweight champion shared his take on the rankings through his Instagram story. He posted a story in which he moved Makhachev to No. 2 and Jones to No. 1, expressing that if that’s how fans feel, he would be happy.

''With this change, I would be very happy,'' Poatan wrote.

