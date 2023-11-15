"That’s the pathway” - Israel Adesanya wants Jon Jones to fight the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic

Israel Adesanya is eager to see Tom Aspinall face off against Stipe Miocic after Jon Jones' recent injury.

Miocic and 'Bones' were originally scheduled to headline UFC 295, which took place last weekend. The fight was much-anticipated, with many labeling it as the GOAT taking on the greatest heavyweight MMA fighter of all time.

But several weeks before fight night, Jones suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training and is expected to be out for eight months. The UFC matchmakers then approached Tom Aspinall to take on Sergei Pavlovich on 12 days' notice for the interim title.

Aspinall realized a lifelong dream of becoming world champion after he knocked out Pavlovich in Round 1 in an epic showing. Despite UFC CEO Dana White's comments that offering Stipe Miocic an interim title fight would be "disrespectful", Israel Adesanya is eager to see Aspinall vs. Miocic whilst Jon Jones recovers from his injury.

He shared his thoughts during a reaction video to UFC 295, saying this:

"Yeah, while Jones heals up I think so, yeah. That's the right call, [to make Aspinall vs. Miocic] and then whoever wins that fights Jones to unify the belt. That's the pathway. [Aspinall's] fresh."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below from 4:10:

Alex Pereira does a 180-degree turn on a potential fourth fight with Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira was crowned the light heavyweight champion after knocking out Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 295, making history twice in the process. 'Poatan' then called out Israel Adesanya during his post-fight interview in an attempt to motivate his former opponent.

'The Last Stylebender' suffered an upset defeat against Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September. The following month, he announced that he would be taking an extended break from MMA, and his return date is unknown.

Pereira believes that Adesanya would be "wasting his talent" by sitting on the sidelines, and his callout was a genuine attempt to reinvigorate the former champion. But the translated speech did not convey the same respectful tone, and Israel Adesanya has thrown several jabs the way of Alex Pereira in the wake of UFC 295.

'Poatan' has now responded to Adesanya and appears to have lost interest in a potential clash at 205 pounds. During his response, Pereira said this:

"I wanted him to fight me at 205 and I think I did it in a very respectful way and afterwards I saw him doing some stories and some post, not very respectful. So, I don't know what it is, he's afraid maybe or he just doesn't want to fight now. I think it won't happen soon because of his behavior now after my statement."

Watch the video below from 12:55: