"That's pure fear" - Jiří Procházka reveals the 'scariest thing in the world' ahead of Aleksandar Rakić test at UFC 300

Jiří Procházka has always been a fighter more in tune with his inner self than others. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the former light heavyweight champion has spoken about his fears ahead of his UFC 300 showdown with Aleksandar Rakić. Specifically, he did so in an interview with Aaron Bronsteter.

During a segment called 'Deep Thoughts,' Procházka was asked for his opinion on the scariest thing in the world. Instead of putting on a fearless front, as most fighters would, 'Denisa' was more introspective, offering an honest answer to Bronsteter's question.

"The scariest thing in the world is the unsettled mind. An unorganized mind is the most scariest thing on the world because where there is no rules, there is no understanding what's happening in your mind. So there is... that's pure fear."

Check out Jiří Procházka talk about fear (0:28):

Expand Tweet

Procházka's answer was in line with his character, as he has professed a deep love for philosophy. Furthermore, he has adopted the Bushido code of conduct upheld by Japanese samurai. This, however, has drawn criticism, specifically from his UFC 300 opponent, Rakić, who questioned his authenticity as a 'samurai.'

The former 205-pound champion, though, was quick to dismiss his foe's words, asserting that Rakić did not know him personally. Therefore, he has no leg to stand on when arguing against Procházka's own beliefs and convictions. Now, the pair has the chance to settle their differences inside the octagon.

Come this Saturday, the two men will clash in UFC 300's final preliminary bout, with both hoping that a win will propel them into title contention.

Jiří Procházka is an admirer of Miyamoto Musashi

Given his appreciation of Japanese culture, and in particular, the Bushido code of conduct, Jiří Procházka also holds Miyamoto Mushashi in high regard, even owning the latter's book, 'The Book of Five Rings.'

Musashi was a legendary rōnin: a samurai with no feudal lord or master to whom to answer.

Expand Tweet

As a swordsman, he was undefeated, and his philosophical insights are thought invaluable by Procházka, who described reading 'The Book of Five Rings' as a life-changing experience.

Poll : Do you agree with Jiří Procházka's choice of "scariest thing" ever? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion