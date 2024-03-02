"That’s how we rock" - Daniel Cormier responds after Pearl Gonzalez inquires about Dustin Poirier's secret to longevity

MMA personalities Pearl Gonzalez and Daniel Cormier shared their thoughts on the longevity of Dustin Poirier's run in the UFC.

The Instagram account of 'ESPN MMA' uploaded a post sharing that 'The Diamond' has been in the UFC lightweight rankings for eight years and is the only fighter to do so for such a long period.

Gonzalez took to the comments section to react to the trivia and asked the secret behind the Louisiana native' incredible run in the promotion.

"Amazing. What's his secret to longevity?"

Former multi-division champion Cormier chimed in and responded to Gonzalez's question in the comment section. 'DC' stated that Poirier's birthplace of Lafayette Louisiana played a significant role in his achievements inside the octagon.

"[Dustin Poirier's] a Lafayette yard dog is what he is LOL. Dustin Poirier is a southern boy. That's how we rock."

Check out their comments below:

Daniel Cormier and Pearl Gonzalez discuss Dustin Poirier [Image credits: @espnmma on Instagram]

Poirier was last seen in action in July 2023 when he went up against Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF" title in the main event of UFC 291. 'The Diamond' had a rough day at work as he suffered a brutal knockout defeat in the second round of the fight.

The 35-year-old is all set to return to action soon. Poirier will lock horns against Benoit Saint Denis in a five-round showdown in the co-main event of UFC 299. The event will be held on March 9 and the Kaseya Center in Miami Florida will serve as the venue.

'God of War' is a rising contender on a five-fight win streak in the UFC. One thing to note is that all five of those victories have been finishes.

So, it will be interesting to as to who will emerge victorious between the two lightweights come March 9.