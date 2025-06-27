"That’s wild” - Alexander Volkanovski left confused by Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway remaining in featherweight rankings despite move to lightweight

Ilia Topuria will compete for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28, where he will face Charles Oliveira in the main event. However, the Spaniard is currently still ranked at 145 pounds, occupying No.3 ranking. Furthermore, Topuria's previous opponent, Max Holloway, will face Dustin Poirier at lightweight in the main event of UFC 318 in July for the BMF title.
Holloway officially moved to 155 pounds following his KO loss to Topuria at UFC 308. But he has remained in the featherweight rankings, occupying No.1 ranking, while also being ranked No.4 at lightweight. His placement in the featherweight rankings has left the division's champion, and Holloway's former opponent Alexander Volkanovski, immensely confused.
'The Great' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed his potential upcoming opponents. Whilst doing so, the UFC featherweight rankings were shown on screen, leaving Volkanovski stumped as to the inclusions of Holloway and Topuria. He said:
"Yeah, I don't get it. What's with Max and Ilia still there when they're in lightweight? Yeah, I don't get it. Ilia at number three, that's wild."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway below (18:25):
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria clash
After Ilia Topuria's KO win against Max Holloway at UFC 308, it was confirmed that the Spaniard would move to 155 pounds and vacate the featherweight belt.
Topuria's pursuit of a second UFC title has culminated in a thrilling matchup Charles Oliveira. Despite the Brazilian's size advantage, 'El Matador' enters the clash as a massive favorite, marked at -440 according to ufc.com.
During Alexander Volkanovski's aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, he broke down the UFC 317 main event clash. He predicted Topuria to have the edge over his opponent, saying:
"I've got Ilia. I think just stylistically and what we've seen, you know, Charles is very aggressive, very exciting fighter, that's why we all love to watch him. But if he comes aggressive like that, there's going to be opportunities for Ilia, and Ilia can bang... Charles could definitely catch him, but you can be hittable if you come aggressively like that, especially with someone like Ilia who's going to back himself... I think Ilia [wins]. I think it's a knockout." [3:05-4:26 in the aforementioned interview]