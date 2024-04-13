"That saga is over" - Israel Adesanya explains why another Alex Pereira fight is off the table

Israel Adesanya is well and truly done with Alex Pereira. He has said so before and echoed those sentiments in a recent interview on 'The MMA Hour'. While talking to Ariel Helwani, 'The Last Stylebender' was asked whether he considered a UFC 300 title fight with 'Poatan'.

However, those awaiting an MMA trilogy bout between the pair will be disappointed. Adesanya is standing firm on his decision not to fight Pereira, as their previous clash, which he won via devastating knockout, gave him all of the fulfillment he was searching for.

"That's always there, but watch this. If I beat Alex next, knock him the f*** out, what are they gonna say? 'Okay, now it's 3-2. Best out of seven.' Who am I fighting for? It wasn't about fighting for anyone. It was for me. I always fought this guy, I knew I could beat this guy. I just wanted to prove it to myself that I can beat him. And I beat him in the best way possible."

Despite previously claiming that he would only consider fighting Pereira again if the latter captured the UFC light heavyweight title, which he has, Adesanya appears to have recanted that statement. The same appears to be true for Pereira as well, who expressed disappointment over Adesanya's dismissal of his callout.

"You know why they're asking for the fight? Because they need it. You know why I don't ask for the fight? Cause I don't need it. In their hearts, all the Poatards out there, in their hearts they know who's laughing best. That's why I sit pretty and I'm enjoying myself. I did what I did, that saga is over."

Check out Israel Adesanya dismissing another Alex Pereira fight below (0:05 and 0:36):

Expand Tweet

Israel Adesanya has his sights set on the middleweight title

Israel Adesanya is a two-time UFC middleweight champion. If things go according to his plan, he will be a three-time middleweight champion after he fights Dricus du Plessis, with whom he has a deeply personal feud.

Expand Tweet

The pair were previously considered a potential headliner for UFC 300. However, the South African needed to recover from the war he had had with Sean Strickland at UFC 297, pouring cold water on the UFC's plans. Both men, however, remain on a collision course.

Poll : Would you have liked to see Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya run it back again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion