"That was weird" - Aljamain Sterling refutes Dana White's peculiar explanation regarding sponsored tickets for UFC 296

Aljamain Sterling gave his views on his tickets for UFC 296 being pulled and reacted to what Dana White had to say about the situation.

The former UFC bantamweight champion revealed that he had asked for tickets for the UFC 296 event last weekend, but his tickets were cancelled. Dana White was asked about the situation during a press conference and stated that it was because Sterling was with a sponsor and so, the tickets were pulled. Here's what the former champ had to say in response:

"I'm not trying to fan the flames, I think somewhere there was a little bit of disconnect. The only thing I didn't really understand is, someone sent me the clip of I guess Dana saying that the tickets were through a sponsor. I don't know what that was about because I've never had tickets from a sponsor."

He added:

"But this was the first time that actually happened, so that was weird."

Aljamain Sterling went on to say that he asked for tickets through official UFC channels and that he never went through a sponsor. He added that the thing that annoyed him the most was that he was not informed of the cancellation of the tickets beforehand.

Aljamain Sterling gives an update on his potential opponent for his UFC featherweight debut

Aljamain Sterling made it very clear that he was moving up from the bantamweight division and is looking to make his mark in the featherweight division. The former bantamweight champion was at the 15th Annual World MMA Awards in Las Vegas when a reporter from MMA Junkie asked him who he would like to make his featherweight debut against. Here's what he had to say:

"Realistic scenario is probably myself and Calvin Kattar. He's the only one I think that doesn't have a fight. He's been out for a bit as well. At this point, come March, I'm probably going to be out for a bit as well, so with that said, I think that's gonna be the fight, but the Max Holloway fight would be a nice one, two former champions going at it.

Watch the interview below:

Later in the interview, he also states that the fight could take place at UFC 299, which would mean he does not currently have plans to compete on the historic UFC 300 card.