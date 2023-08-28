"The 3rd Paul brother" - Rafael Fiziev's hilariously deadpan reaction to a New York stranger in shorts and makeup leaves fans in splits

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev is gearing up for his clash against Mateusz Gamrot on September 23, 2023, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Fiziev, accompanied by his family, recently explored Times Square in New York City, offering glimpses of the experience to his fans through Instagram stories.

However, one story in particular distinctly caught the attention of MMA fans. Rafael Fiziev's comically deadpan response to an unfamiliar sight, a New Yorker sporting shorts and makeup, prompted genuine amusement among fans.

The reaction, according to fans, unveils a contrast between modern, open-minded societies and more conventional upbringings, as the former is accustomed to diverse self-expression while the latter may find it unfamiliar.

While the 30-year-old refrained from offering a direct commentary on the video, his candid reaction implied a certain unfamiliarity with the sight of men wearing makeup and shorts. Several fans reacted to Rafael Fiziev's video, with one fan pondering what the UFC lightweight may have felt at that instant:

"Traumatized."

Another fan identified the unknown individual as the brother of YouTube stars Logan and Jake Paul:

"The 3rd Paul brother that no one talks about."

Yet another fan wrote:

"They need to get my boy out of there."

UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot preview

UFC Vegas 79 will mark the promotion's return to the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, headlined by a captivating encounter in the main event. In the main event, No.6 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev, is set to engage in a thrilling showdown against the No.7 ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

With an impressive record of 12-2, Fiziev has proved that he's an elite striker, primed to deliver yet another awe-inspiring performance. His electrifying fighting style has earned him post-fight bonuses in his last six bouts, including significant victories over prominent opponents such as Rafael Dos Anjos, Brad Riddell, and Renato Moicano.

Meanwhile, his opponent Mateusz Gamrot, a highly skilled grappler, boasts an impressive professional record of 22-2. He has consistently showcased his grappling prowess with noteworthy triumphs over Arman Tsarukyan, and Diego Ferreira. In the spotlight of this forthcoming encounter, Fiziev and Gamrot target a commanding triumph- an accomplishment that could pave the way toward title contention and elevate their stature within the fiercely competitive lightweight division.

