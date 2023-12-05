“The more you ascend, the more painful the fall” – Superbon Singha Mawynn on the biggest lesson he learned from Chingiz Allazov defeat

Superbon Singha Mawynn shared wisdom while reflecting on his lone loss under the ONE Championship banner.

In January of this year, Superbon was scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Chingiz Allazov. The Thai superstar quickly found out that Allazov wouldn’t be denied that night, as ‘Chinga’ came out firing and didn’t let up.

In round two, Allazov landed an overhand right and knocked out Superbon to become the new featherweight kickboxing king.

Since then, Superbon has returned to the win column and he’s now preparing for a massive superfight. As a result, he’s had time to reflect on his loss against Allazov.

During an interview with Nickynachat, the 33-year-old former kickboxing world champion had this to say about his lone defeat under the ONE banner:

“The more you ascend, the more painful the fall is. One mistake can lead to a loss and the stakes are high.”

On June 9, Superbon Singha Mawynn fought for the first time since his clash with Chingiz Allazov. The Thai superstar was featured in the ONE Fight Night 11 card against Tayfun Ozcan. In round two, Superbon landed a highlight-reel head kick to secure a knockout win and get back on track.

See the full interview below:

What’s next for Superbon Singha Mawynn?

On December 22, Superbon Singha Mawynn looks to regain ONE gold in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event. It’ll be easier said than done, though, as he must defeat Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a Muay Thai bout for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Tawanchai will undoubtedly be confident heading into ONE Friday Fights 46 because he’s riding a six-fight win streak, with his last two being in kickboxing. It’ll be intriguing to see if Superbon can capitalize on the opportunity and emerge victorious in what should be his first fight in the “Art of the Eight Limbs” under ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.