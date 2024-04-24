“The beauty of destruction” - Fans bow to Stamp’s display of charm and ferocity in KO win over Alyse Anderson in Denver

ONE Championship fans can't get enough of Stamp Fairtex's destructive showing against Alyse Anderson in her US debut.

Stepping inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 10, 2023, the Thai fan favorite delivered one of her most impressive performances to date inside the 1stBank Arena in The Mile High City — Denver, Colorado.

"Stay away from that elbow. Will Stamp remain atomweight MMA queen when she defends the coveted strap against Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Near the halfway point of the second round, Stamp unleashed a perfectly timed body kick that folded Anderson, bringing an end to the bout.

Looking back on Stamp's impressive performance, ONE fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, writing:

"Stamp is the beauty of destruction."

"Stamp is a character."

"Queen of the ring."

"I love that snarl she gets...a great person too."

Even Stamp admired her own handiwork, telling the South China Morning Post that her highlight-reel finish against Alyse Anderson is among her absolute favorites. She said:

"I think when I fought in USA, Colorado [against Alyse Anderson] that was the best for me".

Stamp Fairtex is set to defend her title against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

After putting away Anderson, Stamp Fairtex moved on to an atomweight MMA world title fight with South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 last September. There, she delivered a similar finish, putting away 'Hamzzang' in round three with a vicious strike to the body.

Next, the three-sport queen will put her atomweight gold on the line when she returns to Impact Arena in Bangkok for a showdown with No. 2 ranked contender, Denice Zamboanga.

'The Menace' goes into her first ONE world title opportunity with a pair of impressive wins against 'Fighting Sister' Lin Heqin and Brazilian striker Julie Mezabarba in her last two outings.

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in US primetime on Friday, June 7.