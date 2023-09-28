"The biggest scam" - Dillon Danis badmouths WWE in latest drug usage allegation at Logan Paul

The ongoing rivalry between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, marred by its contentious nature, has now veered into allegations of using banned substances and negotiations for comprehensive drug testing for their upcoming boxing showdown.

Paul is primed to take on Danis in a boxing bout next month, slated as the co-main attraction for the forthcoming Prime card event in Manchester, scheduled for October 14.

Most recently, Dillon Danis cast aspersions upon Paul, insinuating his involvement in performance-enhancing drug usage. In response, Paul strongly refuted the allegations and offered to undergo rigorous drug testing.

Expand Tweet

The Prime card, orchestrated under the aegis of Misfits Boxing—a venture forged by KSI and jointly overseen by British promoter Mams Taylor—will unequivocally administer drug tests, a condition insisted upon by Paul, irrespective of the testing agency employed.

Taylor, in a statement posted on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), affirmed:

"Logan just called me and reiterated that he absolutely wants testing for his bout. He stressed that he doesn’t care if it’s USADA, VADA or other. Plus the WWE does stringent testing on top of that. For everybody’s peace of mind, MFB will and was always going to administer testing."

Although the statement from the co-promoter of the bout should have sufficed to clear Dillon Danis' concerns regarding any improprieties, the Bellator welterweight contender took it a step further, even leveling accusations of drug usage against Paul while disparaging WWE in the process. He replied:

"I love you, Mams, but this is the biggest scam. The reason USADA is effective is because of its random testing during camp. Logan Paul wants testing now because he used it during camp, and now he's having a doctor clean his system, anticipating a test might be coming. And WWE regularly tests? Come on, I don't even need to comment on that."

Catch Dillon Danis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul takes proactive stance on drug testing ahead of boxing bout against Dillon Danis

In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated boxing showdown on October 14, Logan Paul has taken a proactive stance on pre-fight drug testing, refuting Dillon Danis' recent claims of reluctance.

Addressing the issue of pre-fight drug testing, Paul clarified that he had always been open to testing and confirmed that both fighters would undergo tests by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in the upcoming weeks. He expressed his eagerness to dispel any allegations regarding performance-enhancing substances and to demonstrate his dedication and natural athleticism.

Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Paul stated:

“I said I would do drug testing from day one so when he was saying that, I was so confused. I called my manager like, where is this coming from? And then recently I saw KSI and Tommy [Fury] did their VADA test so I called my man and was like, ‘Can we do this? Are we doing this?’ And yeah, he confirmed it so I think we’ll be doing drug testing within the next week or two weeks."

Catch Logan Paul's comments below (24:00):