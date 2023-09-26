"This is nonsense" - Dillon Danis accuses Logan Paul of tampering with date and time drug tests to 'pretend he's clean'

In the latest update of the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul saga, the former has hurled serious cheating allegations at Logan Paul ahead of their boxing match, which is set to take place on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

It was recently reported that Danis and 'Maverick' will undergo drug testing prior to their encounter in October.

'El Jefe' responded to the news on social media by accusing Paul of cheating. Danis said that the YouTuber-turned-boxer chose a specific date and time in order to get the PEDs out of his body in time.

"This is nonsense. Another scam by Logan Paul to pretend he's clean. Setting a specific day and time for a piss test is the easiest to beat in all of sports, especially for someone like him with experience. It's why the UFC switched to USADA," wrote Dillon Danis.

The build-up to Paul vs. Danis has gotten very personal as Danis, on numerous occasions, has attacked 'Maverick's fiance Nina Agdal on social media.

In response, Agdal filed a lawsuit against 'El Jefe'. Paul claims that the 30-year-old is trying to get out of their fight by using the lawsuit as an excuse.

"This dude's whining on Twitter, talking about, "They're suing me. I got lawsuits up the a**. I don't know if I want to do this anymore." Shut up, stupid. Trying to use a completely unrelated lawsuit... as an excuse to pull out of the fight... We knew you'd try to find anything you could to pull out."

Colby Covington weighs in on Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has shared his thoughts on the upcoming boxing encounter between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

In a recent interview with James Lynch, 'Chaos' criticized Danis' fighting abilities and predicted Paul to emerge victorious on October 14.

"He's [Danis] got a good guy behind the screen, ghost-writing for him. He's definitely been able to manufacture some drama with that fight... Di**o Danis is not a fighter. That guy can't throw a punch. He literally couldn't punch his way out of a wet paper bag... He's just there to get his a** whopped by Logan. I think Logan starches him."

Catch Covington's comments below (33:26):

Covington is set to headline the UFC 296 card in December as he will lock horns with Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title.