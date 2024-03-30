"The bromance continues" - Fans hilariously react to Paulo Costa catching Merab Dvalishvili stealing his beverage at UFC PI 

Paulo Costa and Merab Dvalishvili are two of the most entertaining UFC fighters when it comes to social media. Naturally, fans take notice when the two come together, as seen in a recent interaction where Dvalishvili stole Costa's beverage at the UFC Performance Insitute.

Costa recently took to X and posted the clip of Dvalishvili stealing.

The video quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comment section with admiration for the duo. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

''The bromance continues.''

''I could’ve guessed a million times and would’ve never gotten Merab and Paolo being boys''

''First he took your food. Then he took your drink. Watch out Paulo. Next he is going to clone you like he did Suga Sean''

''Whoa, easy there champ! Do we need to call in a referee to cool things down?''

Check out some more reactions below:

Previously, Dvalishvili fell victim to Costa when the former middleweight title challenger brazenly stole the Georgian's lunch at the UFC Performance Institute (PI).

A video that Borrachinha posted on X showed him visiting the UFC PI, where fighters' packaged and pre-ordered meals were waiting for them in a self-service refrigerator with their names on it. Costa skipped his own lunch in favor of Dvalishvili's, which was twice as large.

After uploading the clip on social media, Costa and Dvalishvili had a playful exchange. 'The Machine' jokingly remarked:

"I am hungry!! I'm coming for you. AND my bag of food''

Costa playfully responded, saying:

"There was so much food for you, bro. Chill out."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's response below:

The next day, Dvalishvili posted a funny video on Instagram of him confronting Costa about stealing his food again. The two got into a lighthearted quarrel before coming to an agreement. Costa offered to repay Dvalishvili for his conduct by giving him some of his well-known secret juice.

Check out the video below:

Paulo Costa gives an update on his return

Paulo Costa is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 298 last month.

Costa's defeat to Whittaker, which was a three-round war earning Fight of the Night honors, was his first fight since late 2022. The Brazilian had a troubled 2023, complicated by contract negotiations and unfortunate medical issues. He now looks to remain active and is targeting a return in June.

Costa captioned a recent social media post:

''Back to fire on camp fight, June I’m back''

Check out the post below:

