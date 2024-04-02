“The disrespect is crazy” - Jamahal Hill blows a gasket after ESPN MMA rates UFC’s light heavyweight division a ‘D-‘

Jamahal Hill recently voiced his anger at ESPN MMA's low rating of the UFC's light heavyweight division.

Hill is gearing up to challenge reigning 205-pound champion Alex Pereira in an attempt to reclaim his title. The bout will headline the highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view event, scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Sweet Dreams' responded to a recent internal ranking report of all UFC divisions compiled by ESPN MMA. The ratings, curated by MMA journalist Brett Okamoto, offered an overview of each division's performance in the first quarter of 2024.

Hill vented his frustration upon learning that the ratings assigned a 'D-' grade to the light heavyweight division:

"The disrespect is crazy!!! Headlining UFC 300 main and preliminary [events] but LHW is the weak? They call us to save cards!!!"

As per ESPN MMA's website, the rankings were formulated using a diverse set of criteria to evaluate the 11 divisions within the UFC. These criteria include the level of excitement generated by each division and the anticipated level of interest in watching them over the next nine months.

Additionally, the rankings consider the charisma and appeal of the current champions, the presence of compelling rivalries, the depth of talent within the weight classes, the emergence of promising newcomers, and the quality of matchmaking in terms of the fights scheduled.

Jamahal Hill voices discontent over MMA community's alleged favoritism towards Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 300 matchup

Jamahal Hill recently aired strong disapproval against the MMA community, accusing them of favoritism towards Alex Pereira in anticipation of their showdown at UFC 300.

'Poatan' is one of the most beloved fighters on the current UFC roster. Despite competing in only seven matches in the MMA promotion, Pereira has garnered a sizable fan following despite not being fluent in English.

Given Pereira's substantial fanbase, it's evident that many supporters are tipping him to emerge victorious over 'Sweet Dreams' at UFC 300. However, Hill detects a discrepancy in the support and the standards by which he is being judged within the MMA community:

Hill posted on X:

"Alex: I’m going to beat Jamahal so easy/clean, I’ll fight another top contender another three weeks later. MMA Community: He’s a beast, I believe he can do it, dudes special, f**k love it! Me: I’m better than Alex. MMA Community: You're too confident, you're delusional, you're unlikeable."

