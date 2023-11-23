“The Eminem of Muay Thai” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty shows why he’s built different with his trademark teep kicks

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is one of the few men in existence who you don't want to be kicking you, anywhere. Haggerty's tall and lanky build, coupled with his clean technique and KO power, makes him one of the most difficult to deal with in a striking battle.

His arsenal of piston-like kicks and punches can either send you flying backward or just flat-out send you to the shadow realm.

One of these strikes is Haggerty's front kick (called teep kick in Thailand) which has caused serious problems for his opponents inside the Circle. Here's a video of the 'The General' teaching ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how to land his signature front kick:

"“The General” and his tricks 🤓 What’s NEXT for two-sport ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty? @jhaggerty_ @mitchchilson"

Fans are reacting to the video iin different ways in the comments section:

@_ty1998_ had the perfect analogy for a white foreigner succeeding in a world filled with Thai legends:

"That boy different bro, he like the Eminem of Muay Thai"

@deepakjainassociates appreciates the artistry in Haggerty's technique:

"Heart of the arts 🤼‍♂️"

Fans speculate on who Jonathan Haggerty should face next

A few interesting comments on the video explored who's the next fighter to face 'The General'. Here are two of the most interesting comments:

@limktg_7132 suggested a massive superfight:

"Superlek 🇹🇭⚡️vs. Haggerty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 for the BW Muay Thai belt! 🔥🔥🔥"

dozer_sabibi is excited at the prospect of Haggerty winning the throne of a third sport:

"He said he wants Andrade's MMA strap! Can't wait to see ONE's next 3 sport champ! 🏆

Whether it's ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 or the man Haggerty just knocked out, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, we're sure it will be an exciting match-up for 'The General'.