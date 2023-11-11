WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty shows commentator and former fighter Mitch Chilson how to land the perfect teep kick

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is, undoubtedly, one of the few men on the planet you don't want to be kicking you, ever. Haggerty's tall and lanky physique, coupled with his KO power and clean technique, makes him one of the most dangerous strikers today.

His arsenal of piston-like strikes can either send you hurtling towards the other end of the ring or just flat-out knock you out.

One of these strikes is Jonathan Haggerty's patented front kick (also known as teep kick in Thailand) which has caused serious damage inside the Circle. Here's a video of the ONE double-champ teaching ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how to land his teep kick:

"Finish him Jonny! I have been calling Jonathan Haggerty fights since 2019. I seen him win the Muay Thai title in 2 divisions and at OFN16 he became a 2 sport world champion. As he told me last night in the post fight interview, he is the product of hard work and determination. If you believe in yourself and put in the work, anything is possible. Congratulations @jhaggerty_"

It wasn't his teep kick, however, that Jonathan Haggerty used to win his third world title at ONE Fight Night 16 last week. Against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, 'The General' threw a picture-perfect left high kick that landed on the Brazilian's dome. The impact immediately sent 'Wonder Boy' wobbling backwards.

From there, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion swarmed his fellow world champion until he landed his piston right cross to knock him down. Andrade tried to beat the count, but the referee had seen enough to waive the fight off. 'The General' was declared the winner via KO.

With the win, Haggerty became the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and the owner of a nice $100,000 double-bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.