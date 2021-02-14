"The fat allows the air to pass through!" - Daniel Cormier proposes curious theory on-air as to why being fat allows great cardio

Daniel Cormier had a hilarious take on Rodolfo Vieira getting exhausted early during his fight against Anthony Hernandez at UFC 258. The former champion jokingly stated that being fat lets the air pass through, which ultimately helps the fighter maintain his gas tank.

Daniel Cormier was referring to Vieira, who looked incredibly weathered at the end of the first round. 'DC' amusingly noted that the lack of body fat in Vieira paved the way for him to gas out early.

THE FAT LETS THE AIR PASS THROUGH. Talk YO SHIT DANIEL CORMIER! #UFC258 — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) February 14, 2021

Vieira lost the fight via submission in the second round. The 31-year-old is best known for his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pedigree and was riding a seven-fight win streak coming into the fight.

Meanwhile, Hernandez successfully bounced back from the loss he suffered against Kevin Holland in May last year. 'Fluffy' put on a clinical performance against a world-class grappler in Vieira. The California native will now be hoping to break into the top 15 rankings of the middleweight division.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov mocked Daniel Cormier for being fat

Khabib Nurmagomeov was at Fight Island to corner his cousin, Umar, in January. 'The Eagle' also collected his 'Submission of the Year Award' which he won for choking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

After receiving the trophy, Nurmagomedov indulged in a wholesome exchange with his friend, Daniel Cormier. The Dagestani fighter then proceeded to joke about Cormier's "fat legs."

"We talk about this submission - traingle choke. Your legs (are) too fat for triangle choke," said Nurmagomedov.

Khabib stays roasting Daniel Cormier: “your legs too fat for triangle choke” #ufc pic.twitter.com/CINlZcEBaG — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 19, 2021

With one of the most impressive resumes in UFC history, the fat jokes didn't seem to irk Daniel Cormier. The retired fighter is one of the only few stars to have captured a UFC title in two different weight classes. He hung up his gloves last year after losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.