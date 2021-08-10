"The first three moves I make on the chessboard, he is going to second-guess himself" - Israel Adesanya predicts how the upcoming rematch with Robert Whittaker will play out

Israel Adesanya is highly confident about his upcoming title defense against the number one middleweight contender, Robert Whittaker. In a recent interview with New Zealand radio network, Newstalk ZB, Adesanya weighed in on how he thinks the fight will play out.

According to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has no idea what is coming his way. 'The Last Stylebender' believes that his first three moves inside the octagon are going to cast Whittaker into self-doubt. Speaking of his constant growth as a mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya told Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB:

"These people don't understand what's coming, right? Robert (Whittaker), the first three moves I make on the chessboard, in our next fight, in our rematch, he's gonna second-guess himself, third-guess himself even."

Israel Adesanya previously dethroned Robert Whittaker in the main event at UFC 243 to capture the UFC middleweight strap. Since then, 'The Last Stylebender' has made three successful title defenses at middleweight and is likely to fight a rematch against Whittaker for his fourth.

Israel Adesanya is training with a taekwondo world champion

Despite being an exemplary striker, Israel Adesanya is constantly striving to develop his stand-up game further. Adesanya recently revealed that he is now training with multiple-time taekwondo world champion Carl Van Roon. Van Roon is an accomplished mixed martial artist from New Zealand holding a fourth degree in ITF Taekwondo and black belts in various other martial arts.

While other fighters in his position might have gotten complacent, 'The Last Stylebender' yearns for more knowledge. Revealing his motivation behind the grind, Israel Adesanya told Mike Hosking:

"A lot of people in my position right wouldn't show up again until they have their next fight locked in. Well, like I said, I'm showing up to upgrade my skills. I'm showing up to help my teammates who have helped me over the years. What keeps me going is the passion, it's the thirst for knowledge. I'm not done. I just started working again with Carl Van Roon who's a Taekwondo black belt, you know, multiple time champion, New Zealand champion, world champion. Cause I feel like I haven't hit the limit yet, it's endless. I can keep learning forever."

