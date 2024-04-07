"The guy can’t hold my jock strap" - Brendan Allen claims Dricus du Plessis "can't hang" with him, believes he deserved a UD against Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen shared his thoughts on current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis following his win over Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90.

Allen faced No. 14-ranked Chris Curtis in the main event of UFC Vegas 90, putting his No. 6 middleweight ranking at stake. Curtis came in as a replacement when Allen's original opponent Marvin Vettori withdrew from the fight due to an injury.

Allen had been on a tremendous run in the UFC before going into the fight. 'All In' won six consecutive fights, defeating fighters like Bruno Silva, Andre Muniz, and Paul Craig. Curtis, on the other hand, was coming off a split-decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

This bout was a rematch of their December 2021 encounter, in which Curtis prevailed by TKO in the second round.

Following five rounds of action, Allen was declared the winner by split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48). In the post-fight octagon interview, he called for a middleweight title matchup with champion Dricus du Plessis.

Allen said:

''What's up? Dricus you know I'm going to whoop that a**. So come get this business."

Check out Brendan Allen's comments below (1:16):

During the post-match interview with ESPN MMA, Allen criticized du Plessis, saying:

''I’ve seen the guy [du Plessis] train, I know guys that have trained with him. The guy can’t hold my jock strap at the end of the day. When I come, when I show up, stylistically that guy knows he can’t touch me. He can’t hang with me… I’d f**k him up.”

Allen also asserted that he did not believe it was a split decision. He felt he deserved a unanimous decision against Curtis.

''I don't think it was a split. I haven't talked to anyone that says it's a split unless they are lying to me.''

Check out Brendan Allen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Du Plessis and Allen are teammates, but they don't get along well and have criticized one another on public platforms.

Poll : Who wins Dricus du Plessis vs. Brendan Allen? The champ The challenger 0 votes View Discussion