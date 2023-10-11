"The guy who fell apart" - When Joe Rogan and Paul Felder were in awe of the alarming resurgence of "quitter" Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is one of the greatest Cinderella stories in modern MMA history. Long before the former lightweight champion enthroned himself at the peak of the UFC's 155-pound weight class, he was written off as a hype job and worse, a quitter. He flip-flopped between the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Unfortunately, 'Do Bronx' struggled to find stability during his initial run as a UFC fighter, going 2-4 (1) in seven fights. Furthermore, Charles Oliveira missed weight several times, causing many to dismiss him as an entertaining, but ultimately flawed fighter. This win-loss run of form went on for several more years.

That run ended with a crushing TKO loss to Paul Felder, before he embarked on a career-best 11-fight win streak, culminating in a thrilling, but short title reign. During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Paul Felder and Joe Rogan touched on Charles Oliveira's transformation from being a quitter to a champion:

"He still is an interesting case because he was a guy who was kind of known as a guy who fell apart."

To which Felder added:

"A quitter, a little bit."

This, of course, all led to 'Do Bronx' becoming one of the most successful and beloved fighters on the roster:

"And he just turned a corner, and then he became the baddest motherf**ker in the weight class. Not just the baddest motherf**ker in the weight class, one of the best motherf**kers in the sport."

It is easy to see where Rogan and Felder are coming from, given that Oliveira now owns several promotional records, including the most submission wins and most finishes in UFC history.

Why did Charles Oliveira withdraw from UFC 294?

Unfortunately, fight fans have lost the main event of UFC 294, after Charles Oliveira pulled out of the fight to be replaced by reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Now, 'Do Bronx' may have to face the possibility of taking other fights before earning another crack at the lightweight title.

But what exactly caused him to withdraw from the bout? According to UFC CEO Dana White, the Brazilian phenom sustained a severe cut during the fifth round of a recent sparring session. Unfortunately, Oliveira didn't initially contact the UFC and had the cut stitched up by other doctors.

White expressed his exasperation over Oliveira's decision. However, he believes that the UFC medical team would have done a good enough job to refrain Brazilian from pulling out of the fight.