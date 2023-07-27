"The guy is good" - Charles Oliveira could give Islam Makhachev 'the toughest test of his career' at UFC 294, says Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier recently drew from his own experience against Charles Oliveira whilst predicting how 'Do Bronx' will fair in his rematch with Islam Makhachev. The much-anticipated bout will headline UFC 294, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in October.

According to 'The Diamond', the version of Oliveira that showed up to his UFC 280 bout with Makhachev was not the same version of 'Do Bronx' that defeated Poirier at UFC 269.

Dustin Poirier stated that if Charles Oliveira fights to the best of his ability at UFC 294, he would likely give Makhachev an immense challenge.

'The Diamond' appeared in front of the media ahead of his epic clash with Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 291 this weekend. He was asked to share his thoughts on Makhachev vs. Oliveira and said this:

"I'm 100% sure that Charles didn't show his true potential in [the UFC 280] fight. I know from experience that the guy is good. I thought he really underperformed, and we've seen him do that in the past. Everyone, including myself, thought he was passed that and he kind of broke through those times he stumbles in there and really found his groove. But in that fight he kind of looked like the old Charles. He looked like he didn't want to be in there. If he has his mental together, I think he'll give Islam as tough a test as anybody ever has."

Watch the video below from 8:15:

Dustin Poirier advises against Justin Gaethje trying to be "technical" in their UFC 291 matchup

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to do battle at UFC 291 this weekend for the BMF title. The pair will face-off in an epic rematch of their war at UFC on Fox 29, which Poirier won via TKO in the fourth round.

Both men, but Gaethje in particular, are known for their displays of violence in the octagon. But over recent years 'The Highlight' has evolved his style with the help of esteemed coach Trevor Wittman, and Justin Gaethje now employs are more technical and patient style.

However, Dustin Poirier believes that if Gaethje tries to trade techniques with him at UFC 291, it won't end well for him.

'The Diamond' appeared in front of the media ahead of this weekend and said this:

"If he wants to technically kickbox with me and grapple with me, I think his best chances are to catch me [by] being crazy and land a shot. If he tries to take his time and be methodical, I'm gonna show you levels, for sure."