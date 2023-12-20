“The guy who messes up first” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai says whoever slips gets sent to the shadow realm in super fight against Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes one mistake could be the difference-maker for his upcoming super fight against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On December 22, ONE Championship will end the calendar year with a star-studded event, ONE Friday Fights 46 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Following two world title bouts, the main event will feature Tawanchai defending the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

It’s no secret that Tawanchai and Superbon have the ability to finish a fight at any moment. Therefore, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai king believes the highly anticipated ONE Friday Fights 46 main event could come down to who makes the first mistake.

ONE Championship recently shared the following quote from Tawanchai on their Instagram account:

“When it comes to knockout power, I think both of us can absorb a lot of blows, but the guy who messes up first will get knocked out.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

What’s next for Tawanchai PK Saenchai with a win at ONE Friday Fights 46?

Earlier this year, Tawanchai PK Saenchai fought in two kickboxing bouts and won both. The 24-year-old has been vocal about wanting to become a multi-sport world champion, which he plans to make reality in 2024.

During an interview with ONE, Tawanchai had this to say about his plans for the upcoming calendar year:

“I don’t care what people think about my kickboxing performance, but I want to try to run for kickboxing gold in 2024.”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai would have to get through Chingiz Allazov to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. With that said, Tawanchai has voiced his interest in fighting ONE bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty in the near future.

For now, Tawanchai is focused on his upcoming fight at ONE Friday Fights 46. The 24-year-old is well aware of the task ahead, and underestimating a fighter like Superbon Singha Mawynn would be a massive mistake.