The influence Joe Rogan has in media despite "IQ of a turnip" is terrifying, says a family member of Donald Trump 

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is a prominent figure in the long-form content and podcasting space and wields a significant influence. The American hosts a wide spectrum of guests and engages in extensive discussions marked by humor and genuine curiosity.

His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is a valuable source of information about lifestyle, sports, and politics for many. However, a considerable portion of the audience differs from his viewpoints, particularly his alleged dismissal of former US President Donald Trump, whom he has once labeled a "man-baby" and an "existential threat to democracy."

Expand Tweet

Most recently, Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece and a vocal critic, joined comedian Kathy Griffin in a video conversation, exclusive to subscribers of her 'The Good In Us' newsletter. The duo playfully mocked the UFC color commentator's fervent listeners, characterizing them as individuals who consider Joe Rogan a credible news source and then proceeded to critique his career trajectory.

Reflecting on her initial encounter with Rogan when he was a stand-up comedian, Griffin acknowledged his talent but observed a transformation when he became heavily involved in the UFC and underwent a physical change. She expressed disbelief at his evolution from a road comic to a UFC announcer.

Griffin also commented on the staggering $100 million annual contract Rogan secured with Spotify, pointing out the absurdity of such a lucrative deal. Mary Trump joined the conversation, alleging that Rogan's fanbase is cultivated through the spread of misinformation. She said:

"So, you know, there’s no competing narrative, there’s nothing challenging. And also people want to hear what they want, what fits in with their beliefs. Yeah... Anyway, yes! The idea that somebody like Joe Rogan, who, you know, has like the IQ of a turnip. Is so influential [and] is kind of terrifying.”

Catch her comments below:

Expand Tweet

When Mary Trump pulled out her podcast from Spotify amid Joe Rogan controversy

Mary Trump, former US President Donald Trump's niece and renowned psychologist, had her podcast 'The Mary Trump Show' removed from Spotify. This decision aligned with the public uproar over accusations of disseminating Covid misinformation on 'The Joe Rogan Experience.'

This move followed similar protests by music icons Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who demanded the removal of their music from Spotify in response to Rogan's controversial statements.

Expand Tweet

Mary Trump expressed her decision on social media, stating:

"I'm removing my podcast from @Spotify. I know it's not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche. Thank you to #NeilYoung, @jonimitchell, and @nilslofgren for your courage in leading the way."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet