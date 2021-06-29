'The judges maybe mistook which Julia was which' - Julia Avila reacts to the controversial scoring of her UFC Vegas 30 bout

Julia Avila dictated the action throughout most of the bout when she faced Julija Stoliarenko in a women's bantamweight matchup at UFC Vegas 30. Despite a dominant showing from Julia Avila, the judges' scorecards seemed to be telling a different story going into the final round. While one of the judges had Avila up by two rounds, another had it 19-19, and a third had scored the bout 20-18 in favor of Julija Stoliarenko.

While Julia Avila scored a spectacular third-round submission victory over the Lithuanian fighter, she was certainly confused about the scorecards. According to Avila, the scoring could only result from judges confusing one Julia with the other. Speaking to Mike Heck from MMA Fighting, Avila said:

"So, between the second and third rounds, my coach, he told me I lost the second round. And he wanted me to find the finish. And I said, 'Okay, coach.' But he told me later that he only said that because he wanted me to find the finish. He wanted me to feel like I was the underdog, right. But we all thought that I was winning the fight. The only thing I could think of is, the judges maybe mistook which Julia was which Julia. I hope that never happens."

She also spoke about a hypothetical matchup with Julianna Pena, saying:

"Like if I ever fight Julianna Pena, we gotta make sure that they get the right 'J's."

Julia Avila was kicked out of her gym

#UFCVegas30 Official Result: Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) defeats Julija Stoliarenko by Submission due to a Rear Naked Choke at 4:19 in Round 3.



All #UFCVegas30 results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 26, 2021

Following her UFC Vegas 30 win, an emotional Julia Avila hugged Daniel Cormier during her octagon interview and then apologized for bloodying his suit. Avila later revealed that her emotional outburst had been fueled by the fact that she was kicked out of her gym earlier this year. Revealing the details, Julia Avila further told Mike Heck:

"There was a lot of ceremony to it. It was actually less than 24 hours after my fight got cancelled. We flew back and we were training, because one of my coaches had a fight the next weekend. So we had to get him ready, getting into cut week. So couple of rounds in, coach comes up, yells in front of me and got in everyone and kicks me out. It was just a misunderstand....He believed something that isn't true. And there was a lot of people that saw what I think is true and they left with me. And so, yeah, I opened up a gym for my people."

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh