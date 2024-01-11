"The Khabib of Boxing" - Fans react to Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith face-off ahead of fight

It sounds like fans are excited to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith this weekend.

On Saturday night in Quebec City, the light-heavyweight champion will return to the ring. Having been out of action for over a year, Beterbiev will face former super-middleweight champion 'Mundo'. Smith moved up to 175 pounds following a 2020 loss to Canelo Alvarez.

For Beterbiev, the fight will be just another title defense. Holding an undefeated 19-0 record, nobody has even made it to the scorecards against the Russian. During his career thus far, he's dispatched of names such as Joe Smith Jr., Marcus Browne, and more.

Nonetheless, it seems like fans are excited to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith this Saturday night. Today, the two light heavyweights faced off at the final press conference. Naturally, Beterbiev was stoic as normal.

Responding to the post itself on X, fans gave their predictions and thoughts. Many fans picked Beterbiev to retain the light-heavyweight gold. However, some picked 'Mundo' to score the upset win by stoppage.

One fan even compared the Russian to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Much like Beterbiev, 'The Eagle' holds an undefeated record at 29-0. Although, Nurmagomedov retired after a 2020 submission win over Justin Gaethje.

Who is expected to win in Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith? Current betting odds

The two light heavyweights will headline a Top Rank-promoted card this Saturday night in Canada. For those looking forward to the event, they'll be able to catch the action on ESPN+ in the States, and Sky Sports in the U.K.

The explosive championship clash is an interesting one. While Artur Beterbiev has had the dominance of the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov, he's not unbeatable. Furthermore, Callum Smith packs power in spades and is undefeated, save for a loss to Canelo Alvarez.

Names such as Eddie Hearn have even picked the British boxer to earn an upset win this Saturday. However, the promoter is a little biased, as he currently represents Smith. Beyond that, not too many names have picked 'Mundo'.

Furthermore, oddsmakers are fully behind Artur Beterbiev. The Russian is currently a -450 favorite, according to the odds from MGM. Meanwhile, Smith returns as a sizeable +333 underdog for the light-heavyweight contest.

While fans are riding with the Russian to retain the gold, Smith has shown the power to change any fight. He will need all of that power and then some to win this weekend.

