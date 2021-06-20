'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung reveals he was cut open due to a potential headbutt against Dan Ige and not by punches

Chan Sung Jung has claimed the blood didn't bother him much during his main event showdown against Dan Ige. 'The Korean Zombie' fought Ige to a dominant decision win in the main event of UFC Vegas 29 and got back to the win column after his loss to Brian Ortega.

In his post-fight press conference, Chan Sung Jung revealed that he was told the blood was caused due to a potential headbutt and not by a punch. 'The Korean Zombie' added that he also wasn't informed about how many stitches he got after the fight.

"Yeah, it didn't bother too much. I mean, he knew it was there, and later we were told that it was not from a punch but from a headbutt, potentially. They didn't tell us how many stitches we got." - said Chan Sung Jung, via his translator.

At UFC Vegas 29, Chan Sung Jung secured himself a huge and much-needed victory. On the back of a loss to Brian Ortega in his last fight, 'The Korean Zombie' put away an impressive Ige, who headed into the fight on the back of a 22-second knockout against Gavin Tucker.

That said, with a victory at UFC Vegas 29, Chan Sung Jung will now be hoping for a future title shot against either Alexander Volkanovski or Brian Ortega. However, it remains to be seen if the UFC is willing to give the Korean sensation a title shot ahead of Max Holloway.

Chan Sung Jung called out Max Holloway after his win at UFC Vegas 29

After a huge victory at UFC Vegas 29, Chan Sung Jung called out Max Holloway and claimed that the former UFC featherweight champion doesn't have punching power.

Holloway was scheduled to fight Yair Rodriguez on July 17th but was forced to withdraw from the fight. While there is a chance Holloway vs. Rodriguez will be rebooked in the future, a fight between 'The Korean Zombie' and Holloway could potentially also be on the cards.

