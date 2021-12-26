"Dana White is a smart businessman" - 'The Korean Zombie' thinks Paul brothers may have a future in the UFC

'The Korean Zombie,' Chan Sung Jung, recently predicted the Paul brothers' to be signed by the UFC at some point in the future.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, the UFC featherweight contender was asked about his thoughts on whether Logan Paul and Jake Paul can make it to the UFC. Answering the question, the Korean fighter said:

"I think that's what they are planning on doing. Logan did say he was retiring from boxing. I am not sure if Logan and Jake are on good terms with Dana White. There was a shade being thrown around by Jake on Twitter. Will the UFC take Logan and Jake Paul in?...with open arms. Dana White is a smart businessman and he'll do whatever is good for business."

You can watch the entire episode of The Korean Zombie below:

The UFC president has been in a feud with the Paul brothers and remains unimpressed.

With both men bickering back and forth about money and fighter pay, the UFC president has declared he has no intentions of collaborating with Jake Paul. It doesn't help matters that 'The Problem Child' has previously alleged White of having a cocaine issue, and thrown many personal shots towards the UFC president's path.

A partnership between the two is unlikely unless 'The Problem Child' proves himself to be a phenomenal pugilist.

'The Korean Zombie' wants a fight against Dan Hooker

In another video posted to his YouTube channel, 'The Korean Zombie' mentioned that Dan Hooker may drop from the lightweight division to the featherweight division.

The veteran featherweight contender stated that he would love nothing more than to fight 'The Hangman' at some point in the future.

"Just recently a lightweight named Dan Hooker stepped down from the lightweight division to the featherweight division. I would love nothing more than to be given the chance to fight him."

'The Korean Zombie', however, is still willing to share the octagon with former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway at some point.

According to the Korean fighter, the best case scenario for him is if Max Holloway does not fight Alexander Volkanovski for the third time. However, 'The Korean Zombie' returns to action, he would like to fight either man.

'The Korean Zombie' also stated, however, that he prefers to fight Holloway over Volkanovski.

"The best possible scenario for me at the moment is a fight that doesn't happen between Volkanovski and Holloway. That will give me the chance to at least fight one or the other when I return. Personally, I want to fight Holloway way more than I want to fight Volkanovski."

Check out the entire video of The Korean Zombie below:

