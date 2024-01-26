"The lady asked how much I weigh" - Jon Jones shares hilarious walk-around weight story during driver's license renewal

Jon Jones may be the UFC heavyweight champion but it seems even he is not immune to body image issues.

In a post on X, Jones told his fans about his insecurity while renewing his driver's license on Jan. 25. He wrote that he noticed "chubby cheeks" in his license photo and that "the lady asked how much I weigh." Jones also subtly announced his current walk-around weight to be 270 pounds:

"Just renewed my driver's license, took a picture and noticed some chubby cheeks right away. The lady asked how much I weigh, I said 270. Lady behind me said well at least you carry it well."

Jones spent the bulk of his career as a light heavyweight, where he was regarded as having one of the best physiques in MMA. However, the 36-year-old announced his decision to pursue the heavyweight championship in 2020 after claiming to have grown bored of his competition.

Since the move to heavyweight, Jones has put on considerable size while holding the largest amount of body fat in his career.

The post from Jones was a change of pace from his recent back-and-forth social media battle with interim champion Tom Aspinall. Aspinall sparked the discussion due to his disagreement with Jones angling for a title defense against Stipe Miocic following his return from injury instead of attempting to unify the heavyweight belts.

What is Jon Jones' injury timetable?

Since pulling out of his last intended title defense at UFC 295, Jon Jones has not stated a return date.

However, in recent social media announcements, Jones noted that his recovery is on track and he is expected to make a comeback within a year from the date of the injury. He tore his pectoral muscle in November 2023 and got an elbow surgery in January, though he claimed the latter procedure would not affect his schedule.

While nothing has been confirmed to date, Jones is still expected to enter the octagon by the end of 2024. All signs point to his return fight being a heavyweight title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic despite Tom Aspinall winning the interim belt on short-notice following Jones pulling out of UFC 295.