"The last samurai left" - Stipe Miocic's intense training ahead of Jon Jones showdown excites MMA fans

Ahead of the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic heavyweight clash, the former champion has uploaded an intriguing post on his social media.

Miocic uploaded a video to his Instagram account that showed him giving his all in the training camp.

Check out the clip below:

The clip impressed several MMA fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Some people used words like "greatest" and "samurai" to describe the 41-year-old.

"Greatest heavyweight of all time and nobody is giving you a chance. Unreal! Firefighters will represent."

"The last Samurai left to take down the king."

Some fans also gave game plan advice to Miocic. One individual asked him to focus on his grappling, while another suggested he work on his cardio.

"Best be grappling. Takedown defense needs to be on lock Stipe come one!!!"

"Cardio is key for Stipe in the next fight... hope Stipe makes it a weapon."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Stipe Miocic's Instagram post

Miocic and Jones will lock horns for the heavyweight title at UFC 295. The prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York will serve as the host of the event on November 11.

The co-main event will feature another exciting title fight as Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will compete for the vacant light heavyweight throne.

Other prominent fighters like Mackenzie Dern, Jessica Andrade and Jared Gordon will also compete on the UFC 295 card.

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: The former champion speaks about his upcoming encounter

Stipe Miocic has been out of action for quite some time now. The former UFC champion's last UFC outing took place in March 2021 where he lost against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

Despite the long layoff, Miocic appears confident heading to his title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 295. In an interview with BetOnline, the Ohio native weighed in on his upcoming showdown. Miocic spoke about how his skills would pose problems for 'Bones' in their encounter.

"[I think] my speed, my angles [and] I think punching power [will give him problems]. I hit a lot harder than people think. I think I have a great IQ. I always change it up and when something happens, I'll figure a way out... It's what the fans want to see. It's a fight he wanted, a fight I wanted. Two of the best going at it, nothing gets better than that."

Check out Stipe Miocic's comments from the 5:10 mark below: