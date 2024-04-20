"The Mac has your back for life" - Conor McGregor has a message for Justin Bieber as return to Las Vegas nears

Conor McGregor recently sent a supportive message for Justin Bieber as the Irishman gears up to return to Las Vegas.

'The Notorious' is preparing for his highly anticipated return to the octagon following an absence of almost three years. He is set to take on his rival coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Michael Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303 during International Fight Week 2024. The pay-per-view is scheduled for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In anticipation of his upcoming return stateside, the former UFC two-division champion recently took to Instagram, posting a series of photos from his previous encounter with Bieber at a tennis court in the Bahamas. In the captions, McGregor conveyed his excitement about the prospect of meeting the Canadian Grammy award-winning pop singer once again:

"My brother @justinbieber, the Mac has your back for life! From Beverly Hills to the Bahamas! See you in Vegas, bro; it’s game on; the Mac is back! Five more nights on the delicious, and then that be that. See ya tonight IM NOT FUCKING LEAVING."

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Over the years, McGregor and Bieber have forged a deep connection, standing by each other's side through thick and thin. Their unwavering support for one another has been evident on numerous occasions.

After 'The Notorious' endured a TKO loss (doctor stoppage) in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, resulting in a significant leg fracture, McGregor was spotted lounging together with Bieber by a pool at a lavish estate in Beverly Hills, California.

When Justin Bieber backed Conor McGregor for comeback following UFC 264 defeat

Justin Bieber once publicly endorsed Conor McGregor's potential to redeem himself after his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier after accepting an MTV award from 'The Notorious' in September 2021.

During that period, McGregor was still in the process of recovering from the leg fracture and was present to award Bieber with the Artist of the Year prize at the VMAs.

In his acceptance speech upon receiving the award, Bieber made sure to mention 'The Notorious', saying:

"We’re gonna get ’em next time. New York is back, and so is the Mac. 2022 will be our greatest year yet. Conor, we're gonna get 'em next time, my boy. Let's go." [h/t The Sun]

However, it wasn't the first instance of the 'Peaches' singer demonstrating his backing for the UFC standout. Following McGregor's surprising knockout defeat to Poirier in their rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021, Bieber turned to Instagram and expressed his support for his friend:

"Love this guy, win or lose."

Check out Justin Bieber's post below:

