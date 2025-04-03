“The perfect opportunity for me” - Lyndon Knowles says world title shot vs Roman Kryklia is the culmination of his life’s work

Lyndon Knowles claimed the ONE Fight Night 30 main event is "the perfect opportunity" for him.

On Friday, April 4, two-sport king Roman Kryklia will welcome a new member to the heavyweight Muay Thai division.

Knowles, a former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion, has been seen at ONE Championship events in Jonathan Haggerty's corner. He now looks to create his own legacy in the Chatri Sityodtong-run promotion.

During an interview with ONE, Knowles had this to say about the opportunity awaiting him at Friday's event in Thailand:

"I’m super excited for it. It’s been a long time coming, to be honest. Everything happens for a reason, though. It consists of patience, dedication, and hard work. So right now, I don’t think it could have come along at a better time. It’s the perfect opportunity for me."

Lyndon Knowles' promotional debut against Roman Kryklia will headline ONE Fight Night 30, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the co-main event, Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas will clash in a trilogy bout for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. Nicolas shockingly won the first meeting, with Eersel regaining his title six months later.

Take a look at the entire ONE Fight Night 30 bout sheet below:

Lyndon Knowles enters ONE Fight Night 30 as massive underdog against Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia has been the most dominant heavyweight in ONE Championship history, establishing promotional records of 5-0 in kickboxing and 1-0 in Muay Thai.

The Ukrainian powerhouse captured the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round knockout win against Alex Roberts in December 2023.

Lyndon Knowles, aged 38, is considered a massive underdog heading into ONE Fight Night 30. According to Bovada, a well-known gambling website, Knowles is a seven-to-one underdog, with Kryklia as a fourteen-to-one favorite.

Knowles has the reckless fighting style and warrior spirit needed to potentially pull off the upset at Friday's event. With a win against Kryklia, the former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion would etch his name into ONE history.

