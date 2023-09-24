"The only person who should be offended by this is satan" - 'Atheist' Dan Lambert brings up 'Satan' reacting to Bryce Mitchell bringing out the Bible

Bryce Mitchell, known for his conservative views, added a touch of religious flair to his recent fight at UFC Vegas 79.

Before his co-main event bout with Dan Ige, Mitchell made an entrance that raised a few eyebrows. He walked in clutching The Bible, a symbolic gesture of his faith. As the crowd looked on, Mitchell emphatically exclaimed "Freedom" during his introduction by Joe Martinez.

Following his victory, 'Thug Nasty' took to the mic and made a statement about his beliefs. Mitchell asserted his belief that 'Satan has taken over this Earth' referring to the recent Hawaii wildfires.

Reacting to this dramatic sequence of events, Dan Lambert, the founder of American Top Team, decided to share his thoughts in the comment section of an MMAJunkie post featuring Bryce Mitchell's Bible-holding moment. Lambert, who identifies as an atheist, wrote:

"I’m an atheist, but the only person who should be offended by this is Satan."

Check out Dan Lambert's comment below:

via. comment section of @MMAJunkie's post

This intriguing episode in the UFC event has ignited conversations across the combat sports world, demonstrating that Mitchell's actions went beyond just his impressive performance inside the octagon.

Bryce Mitchell challenges Joe Rogan over flat earth theory

Bryce Mitchell has recently made headlines not just for his fighting prowess but for his vocal support of the flat earth theory. Despite prevailing scientific consensus, Mitchell stands firm in his belief that our planet is flat.

In a move that surprised many, Mitchell has taken to social media to publicly challenge UFC color commentator Joe Rogan for making fun of 'Flat Earthers' like him.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old fighter called out Rogan, saying:

"I am here to call out Joe Rogan for consistently disparaging me and my mother; his critique has persisted for far too long. My mother and I firmly assert that the Earth is flat. It does not hurtle through the cosmos at breakneck speeds of 6,000 miles per hour, nor does it spin at an astounding 1,000 miles per hour. According to our belief, the Earth is motionless, with the celestial bodies—the stars and the sun—revolving around our stationary planet. And I am prepared to substantiate this belief with compelling evidence."

Check out Mitchell's comments below:

Expand Tweet