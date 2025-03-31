"The real man" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov hands out sweets to children on Eid

Former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov has often shown his philanthropic side to the world. One such instance was when he donated $100,000 to Dustin Poirier's charity.

Another example of this came recently when 'The Eagle' was celebrating Eid with children. In a video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Nurmagomedov could be seen giving out sweets to children during the festival.

Check out the clip below:

The video caught the attention of several Nurmagomedov fans who shared their thoughts in the comments section. One of them proceeded to commend the Dagestani's character for his actions.

"Masha Allah [Khabib] is the real man."

Another individual argued how Nurmagomedov's charitable efforts were not for publicity.

"Well done, he does not show up on camera, does not give out money or iPhones. It is necessary to soberly evaluate what this holiday and these customs are for. It's enought to make a child happy with sweets."

But not everyone was satisfied with Nurmagomedov's actions. One person opined he could have given something more valuable than sweets to the children.

"Could be something more expensive."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eid video

Chael Sonnen believes Khabib Nurmagomedov could have competed for a longer period

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 with an impeccable 29-0 record. UFC head honcho Dana White attempted to bring 'The Eagle' back multiple times but to no success.

Chael Sonnen believes that Nurmagomedov could have competed one more time in the UFC if the promotion had offered him a fight at welterweight, instead of offering him more money.

"The number one reason fighters retire is because they don't want to make weight anymore. Khabib at 29-0, just for example, they would have got to 30-0, they were changing the wrong numbers, they were adding commas and zeroes, they needed to chnge the weight class. You would have got Khabib. You would've got him one more time. Khabib retired from the sport because he was done making 155 [pounds]. That's the truth."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (8:27):

