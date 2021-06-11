"The Russians are still after me" - Drew Dober reveals that Islam Makhachev’s fans continue to pester him

Drew Dober has revealed that Islam Makhachev’s fans continue to pester him.

Dober and MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime friend, Islam Makhachev, fought each other at UFC 259 in March 2021. However, some of Makhachev’s fans still haven’t stopped sliding into Dober’s DM’s.

The fight between Drew Dober and Islam Makhachev was a lightweight bout scheduled for three rounds that took place at UFC 259. It witnessed Makhachev defeat Dober via third-round submission.

During a UFC 263 pre-fight interview, Drew Dober was asked whether the buildup to his UFC 263 fight against Brad Riddell had been different, considering Riddell likely doesn’t have as large a fan base as Makhachev.

Dober was asked how he felt about not receiving threatening messages from fans like he did when he fought Makhachev. Dober responded by stating:

“I mean, the Russians are still after me, right? Like, I get tagged in Islam stuff all the time.” Dober laughed and added, “So, yeah, I’m tired of seeing his face. But, yeah, I think more people are just excited. Whether you want to see me win or lose, people are just very excited for this (Brad Riddell) fight. ‘Cause I’ve been getting a lot of positivity and optimism.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Crazy; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the video below:

Drew Dober aims to return to his winning ways by besting Brad Riddell in a pivotal lightweight matchup at UFC 263

Brad Riddell (left) and Drew Dober (right)

Prior to the Islam Makhachev fight, Drew Dober was riding high on the momentum of three consecutive KO/TKO victories. Dober spectacularly beat Marco Polo Reyes, Nasrat Haqparast, and Anthony Hernandez, respectively. This momentum came to an abrupt halt when Dober faced Makhachev and was stopped via submission.

Drew Dober is ranked number thirteen in the UFC's lightweight division and is regarded by many as one of the most exciting fighters in the division today. Dober is presently aiming to beat Brad Riddell, return to the win column, and continue working his way towards a shot at the UFC lightweight title.

The lightweight matchup between Drew Dober and Brad Riddell is scheduled for three rounds and will headline the preliminary card of UFC 263. This will be followed by the main card fights.

Edited by Avinash Tewari