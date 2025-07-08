“The show must go on” - George Jarvis explains why he’s not a fan of rematches in big fights

The British striker George Jarvis admits to not being a fan of automatic rematches designed for big matches. He would rather see other fighters get the opportunity first and let things move.

He spoke about it in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, touching on the call by Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 for a rematch against now-undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. 'G-Unit' said:

"Yeah, personally I think Superlek obviously, you know, he deserves a rematch there. But you know, you can't - the thing I don't like about fighting is with the rematches, it slows down everything. You know what I mean? Like, oh, I had a bad night, that means we got to run it back.

He further added:

"Then three months later, the person who really should have got the fight is waiting for that to happen. You know, so I think like, you know, whether they've had a bad night or they're injured, you know, the show must go on."

Superlek was stripped of the bantamweight gold ahead of his unification title match against then-interim champion Anane in March at ONE 172 after missing weight and hydration. The fight, however, still pushed through but reconfigured as a three-round non-title match with Anane winning convincingly by unanimous decision.

'The Kicking Machine' owned up to the defeat but expressed his intention of having a rematch against the reigning world champion at the soonest possible time.

George Jarvis happy to have finally earned a ONE world title shot

Just as Superlek is waiting to make another go at the bantamweight Muay Thai gold, George Jarvis is happy and excited to get his shot at a ONE Championship world title.

The 24-year-old Crawley, England native, is vying for the lightweight Muay Thai world title against reigning divisional king Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 34 on Aug. 1. It will be the headlining contest of the event set to go down at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, George Jarvis shared how stoked he is of getting the nod for a world title shot, saying:

"So, it's crazy to think that we're finally here, and if anything, I'm happy with how long it took to get here because then, obviously, I had that steppingstone experience to get here. But now we are here, then I'm more than ready to take that belt with both hands, for sure."

George Jarvis has won his last four matches after opening his ONE campaign in September 2023 with a loss. He is looking to sustain and build on the winning momentum in his scheduled title fight.

Meanwhile, at ONE Fight Night 34, Eersel will be defending the lightweight Muay Thai world title for the third time since becoming a world champion in October 2022.

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

