"The only solution here is to prepare well" - Jeremy Miado going all out to get battle-ready for Hiroba Minowa

Jeremy Miado is gearing up for a huge clash at strawweight that could have huge career implications for both him and his opponent. Miado was putting together an impressive run with four consecutive finishes to put himself in the mix at strawweight.

His win over Danial Williams in particular had 'The Jaguar' looking sharper and more dangerous than ever before, but since then he has not recaptured the same form.

Miado has now lost three in a row to Mansur Malachiev, Lito Adiwang, and Keito Yamakita, who have all proven themselves to be top contenders in the division.

The clear narrative in his next fight is that his opponent finds himself in a similar position, where after a great start to life under the ONE Championship banner, he is winless in his last three outings.

Hiroba Minowa is also in big need of a bounce back win after tasting defeat at the hands of Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane, and Gustavo Balart.

In order to ensure that he walks away with such a crucial victory, Miado is focused in on bringing the best version of himself to ONE Fight Night 23.

He said in an interview with the Tiebreaker Times that his mentality has never been in question, now he needs to put the same attention into his training:

"I am not the type of person who will back down from any fight. The only solution here is to prepare well. That is the key here."

Jeremy Miado never goes away without a fight

That mentality to fight with your back against the wall could be the difference for Jeremy Miado as both men look to snap their losing streaks on July 5.

Miado and Minowa clashing head to head at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will truly test what both men are made of given their current standings in the division.

To some extent, this fight is about sink or swim and we have seen in the past that regardless of the result, Miado can dig deep when he needs to.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.