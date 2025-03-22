“The strongest athlete in this weight division” - Kana invites fans to see how she overcomes Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Kana Morimoto invited fans to watch her test herself against "the strongest opponent and the strongest athlete" in the ONE women's atomweight kickboxing division.

Earlier this year, Kana secured her first win in ONE Championship, a unanimous decision against Moa Carlsson at ONE Friday Fights 95.

Her impressive performance, combined with her reputation as a former 4x K-1 world champion, was enough to earn her a title shot. On Sunday, March 23, the 32-year-old Japanese striker will challenge ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja at ONE 172.

During the event's press conference, Kana spoke to fans about her plans to overcome Phetjeeja's physical attributes, saying:

"I think Phetjeeja is the strongest opponent and the strongest athlete in this weight division, and the only one who can beat her is myself. So I'm just looking forward to this fight, and I definitely want to win the championship belt."

Kana Morimoto has the striking skills and experience to become a ONE kickboxing world champion later this week. With that said, the Japanese striker will have her hands full against arguably the most dangerous female striker in the promotion.

Phetjeeja, aged 23, holds promotional records of 4-0 in Muay Thai, all finishes, and 2-0 in kickboxing, both unanimous decisions.

Meanwhile, Kana has an advantage due to the event's historic venue.

Watch the entire ONE 172 press conference below:

Kana Morimoto is one of three Japanese fighters with opportunity to win gold at ONE 172

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, the venue used several times for Pride Fighting Championship events.

Kana Morimoto will undoubtedly be a fan favorite in her home country of Japan and she won't be the only Japanese fighter competing for gold.

In the co-main event, Masaaki Noiri looks to pull off an upset against Tawanchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Earlier in the night, Yuya Wakamatsu has an opportunity to capture the vacant ONE flyweight MMA throne in a rematch against Adriano Moraes.

Other Japanese fighters competing in non-title bouts at ONE 172 are Takeru Segawa (kickboxing main event), Kaito Ono, Nadaka Yoshinari, Shinya Aoki, Hiroki Akimoto, Takeharu Ogawa, Shimon Yoshinari, Hyu Iwata, and Ryusei.

