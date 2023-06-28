The time Joe Rogan forgot the name of a top UFC star live on JRE [VIDEO]

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan once forgot the name of one of the top current UFC stars. Rogan, a prominent MMA personality and podcast mogul, is widely revered for his knowledge regarding combat sports and the UFC in particular.

However, in an edition of his JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast a few years ago, Rogan was seemingly unable to remember the name of a UFC welterweight athlete. The fighter in question is none other than one of the top welterweights in the UFC today, Belal Muhammad aka 'Remember the Name.'

On a JRE episode back in the year 2016, Joe Rogan and UFC heavyweight veteran Brendan Schaub discussed the UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Alvarez fight card. The Fight Night event was scheduled to take place on July 7, 2016, as a part of the UFC's International Fight Week.

The event would mark Belal Muhammad's UFC debut, as he was booked to face Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout. Muhammad would go on to lose the fight against Jouban via unanimous decision.

Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub both suggested that the event boasted several exciting matchups. They then addressed the Jouban-Muhammad matchup and proceeded to jibe at Muhammad for his nickname, 'Remember the Name.' Rogan stated:

"Look at this card. This is a good card for a Thursday night... Alan Jouban... And I don't know this gentleman -- Belal Muhammad? Do you know him? 'Remember the Name' is his nickname. Oh, come on! You motherf**kers with your nicknames. 'Remember the Name,' get out of here, dude."

Watch the throwback JRE video clip below:

Sardar Khalili @sardarkhalili 🏻 @AlanJouban @joerogan @BrendanSchaub From JRE in 2016! I guess they «REMEMBERED THE NAME» as he is super relevant at the top in the div @bullyb170 and offc Jouban is a handsome MF From JRE in 2016! I guess they «REMEMBERED THE NAME» as he is super relevant at the top in the div💪🏻😍 @bullyb170 and offc Jouban is a handsome MF😜 @AlanJouban @joerogan @BrendanSchaub https://t.co/Wf5YImhV46

In August 2022, an MMA fan tweeted a video clip of Rogan and Schaub's 2016 conversation regarding Belal Muhammad. Muhammad has now responded to the tweet by indicating that he's come a long way, from being jibed at by them to becoming an elite UFC welterweight. Muhammad tweeted:

"We’ve come a long away lol"

When Joe Rogan commended UFC welterweight star Belal Muhammad for his teetotalism

In January of this year, Belal Muhammad appeared on the JRE podcast and spoke to host Joe Rogan regarding a myriad of topics. One of the notable talking points was Muhammad's rise to the upper echelons of the UFC welterweight division. Rogan and Muhammad implied that the latter's teetotalism has likely been a major contributor to his rise.

Watch the podcast episode featuring Muhammad below:

Many foresee the No. 3-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad fighting for the UFC welterweight title in the near future. On that note, 'Remember the Name' explained that his abstinence from alcohol has significantly benefitted his MMA career. Joe Rogan concurred and lauded Muhammad for cutting down his alcohol consumption. Rogan said:

"If you're a professional athlete, and you're in this world of professional athleticism - in the hardest sport in the world - if you can maximize your recovery and vitality by not drinking alcohol, I would tell people to do it."

Check out Rogan's assessment at 4:45 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes