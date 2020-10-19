Once again the UFC has grabbed a double champion from the roster of Cage Warriors. This time they signed lightweight and welterweight champion Mason Jones.

The 25-year-old Welshman fought once at featherweight before moving up through the rankings of lightweight and grabbing their 155-pound title. Then he stepped up in weight, and in the level of competition moving to welterweight for that belt against Adam Proctor. And this is the moment Mason Jones went from champion to true star.

3 weeks ago today, @MasonJones1995 took one of the biggest risks in Cage Warriors history and pulled it off.



Was this in your top MMA moments of 2020? pic.twitter.com/PVo5BFZLfF — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 17, 2020

And that's been his modus operandi during his 10-0 career so far. Gain a small advantage and reign down shots on you. And undoubtedly Jones will look to bring his aggressive nature across the pond.

The last time the UFC signed a Cage Warriors double champion was Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor held their featherweight and lightweight straps eight years ago. So the comparisons to Conor McGregor will be asked of him a lot, at least in the beginning. That's just the case every time that Dana White signs a Cage Warriors talent. And much like McGregor, Mason Jones received a 4 fight deal. "The Dragon" first announced it on Instagram with this message:

"I signed a 4 fight contract with the UFC, the biggest and the best MMA organization in the world. It's the moment when my dream became a reality. Big thanks to my coaching team and Graham Boylan for everything".

And almost immediately UFC legend and UFC Performance Institute guru Forrest Griffin sent out his congratulations. Jones also reminisced about his journey:

How it started... How it’s going... pic.twitter.com/BeOE1iBcBI — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) October 18, 2020

Now that's called a great photo challenge.

Advertisement

Mason Jones' aggressive nature will certainly continue to make UFC President Dana White happy. Mason captured both titles by 1st round finishes. The lightweight one at CW 113, then 3 cards later at CW 116 grabbed the 170 belt.

Obviously, it's too early to name opponents, but sooner rather than later they will present themselves. And there are fun matchups in both divisions for him. However, if Dana White and Sean Shelby have problems coming up with a name or two, Mason Jones sent them this note:

"I've got a challenge for Dana White. I've got a challenge for Sean Shelby, for anyone in the UFC looking. I'll be ready to go in a week, in two weeks, in four. Find the biggest, deadliest lightweight monster you can find; because I'm a lightweight guy- and I'll go out there and dismantle them. Dig me up the biggest monster you can find, and I'll put them away in two (rounds)".

Well, if Mason Jones is truly ready to dive into the deep end of the pool, does anyone know what ISLAM MAKHACHEV is up to?